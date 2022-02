Sylvia 'Happy' Tritz Heffernan

Happy was born on Feb. 21, 1932, in Sioux City. She married John Heffernan on Nov. 7, 1953. John passed away on Jan. 25, 2013. Happy's seven children are Joe Heffernan of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Mary (Scott) Hall of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Mark Heffernan of La Crosse, Wis.; Mike Heffernan of Aurora, Mo.; Dan (Maureen) Heffernan of Sioux City; Sylvia (Tom) Amlie of Cedar Falls; and Katie (Bob) Duax of Dubuque, Iowa. Happy has 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.