Terry O'Gorman of Dakota Dunes will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, May 30, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 234 Levee Trail, Dakota Dunes, SD 57049.

Terry was born May 30, 1941, in Norfolk, Nebraska. He married Mary Lou O'Gorman on Aug. 23, 1964. His children are Todd O'Gorman of Miami Beach, Florida; John O'Gorman of North Andover, Massachusetts; Molly O'Gorman Billings of Omaha, Nebraska; and Mark O'Gorman of Western Springs, Illinois. Terry has eight grandchildren.

Terry was a teacher for a few years and spent most of his career working for Iowa Public Service. After his retirement he worked for many years at Bear Graphics.

