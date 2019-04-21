Tom Bertram of Sioux City, will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 27 at Aggies, 107 Sergeant Square, in Sergeant Bluff.
His children are Tod (Diane) Bertram of Ames, Iowa, Kristi (Rick) Armstrong of Sioux City, Troy (Darcy) Bertram of Woodbury, Minnesota, and Trent (Mary) Bertram of Sioux City. He has 10 grandchildren.
Tom was born on Jan. 30, 1939, in Ireton, Iowa. He is married to Dee Bertram. He worked for Nuemann, Monson, Wictor Architects. He is currently president of Architecture by Design Inc.