Velma Luhr of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with a family gathering.
Cards may be sent to 5501 Gordon Drive, Evergreen 109, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Jan (Gordno) Watson of Spencer, Iowa, and Julie Luhr of Sioux City. She has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Velma was born on July 24, 1919. She has been an active part of Sunrise Retirement Community since 2006. She and her husband, Earl, shared 70 years together before his passing in 2011. She enjoys writing letters and keeping in touch with many nieces and nephews, as well as her St. James United Methodist Church friends.