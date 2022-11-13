 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vern Hartung

Vern Hartung of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 301 Kerri Lane, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Vern was born on Nov. 16, 1932, in Coleridge, Neb.  He married Marge Meier on July 20, 1953, in Coleridge. His children are Patti (Gene) Lauritsen of Beatrice, Neb.; Rochelle (Kirk) Maxfield of Sioux City; Janine (Michael - deceased) Anderson of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Rhonda Hartung (deceased). Vern has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

