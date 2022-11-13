 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline

Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Elks club on 1001 Tri View Ave in Sioux City.

Mrs. Cline was born Nov. 20, 1922, at Carlock S.D. She married Clarence Cline on Nov. 20, 1942, at O'Neil, Neb. He passed away Nov. 11, 1999.

Mrs. Cline's eight children are Norman and Patricia Cline (deceased); Joann and Bill Henry (deceased); Judy Durbin (deceased); Melvin and Dorothy Cline, David and Lisa Cline, all of Sioux City; Janice and Dan Purk of Tama, Iowa; Jimmy and Judy Cline of Lacey, Wash.; and Donald and Julie Cline of Hawarden, Iowa. She has 28 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 20 great- great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild. That makes six living generations.

Mrs. Cline was employed by F.W. Means clean towel service in Sioux City for many years. She has enjoyed bingo, embroidery, traveling, working in the garden when she could and reading and doing crossword puzzles.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vern Hartung

Vern Hartung

Vern Hartung of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a card shower.

Kelly Houts

Kelly Houts

Kelly Houts of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday today.

Miriam Enockson

Miriam Enockson

Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a card shower.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways you are shortening the life of your microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News