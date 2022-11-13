Viola Irene (Woehl) Cline of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Elks club on 1001 Tri View Ave in Sioux City.

Mrs. Cline was born Nov. 20, 1922, at Carlock S.D. She married Clarence Cline on Nov. 20, 1942, at O'Neil, Neb. He passed away Nov. 11, 1999.

Mrs. Cline's eight children are Norman and Patricia Cline (deceased); Joann and Bill Henry (deceased); Judy Durbin (deceased); Melvin and Dorothy Cline, David and Lisa Cline, all of Sioux City; Janice and Dan Purk of Tama, Iowa; Jimmy and Judy Cline of Lacey, Wash.; and Donald and Julie Cline of Hawarden, Iowa. She has 28 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, 20 great- great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild. That makes six living generations.

Mrs. Cline was employed by F.W. Means clean towel service in Sioux City for many years. She has enjoyed bingo, embroidery, traveling, working in the garden when she could and reading and doing crossword puzzles.