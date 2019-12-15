Violet Mulloy
Violet Mulloy

Violet Mulloy of Carroll, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 502 S. Maple St., Apt. 221, Carroll, IA 51401.

She has three children, Tim Mulloy of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Chuck Mulloy of Mountain View, California, and Kathi Peters of Carroll, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Violet was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Tripp, South Dakota. She married Joe Mulloy. She worked for years at a grocery store in the Riverside area of Sioux City while the children were in school. She then worked for Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City before retiring. She was a member of Church of All Nations for years in Sioux City before moving to Carroll.

