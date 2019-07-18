Virgie Jane Heck of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 27 at Faith Lutheran Church, 316 15th St., in Onawa. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to 1111 13th St., Onawa, IA 51040.
