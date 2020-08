× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia "Ginger" Martin of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Aug. 20, 2020.

Her children are Stacey and Carl, Chip and Ann, and JP and Leslie. She has five grandchildren.

Ginger was born on Aug. 20, 1940. She married Gene Martin in September 1960. She was employed with JC Penney's in downtown Sioux City and Sioux Air Inc. at the Martin Field in South Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0