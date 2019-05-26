Wilbur Hof of Sioux City will celebrate his 103rd birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 2 at Northern Hills, 4000 Teton Trace, in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. 122, Sioux City, IA 51104.
His children are Galen Hof of Sioux City, Milly McCullough of Louisville, Colorado, Jane Brubaker of Erie, Colorado, and Gary Hof (deceased). He has nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Wilbur was born on May 31, 1916, in Edgerton, Minnesota. He was married to Shirley on April 25, 1990, in Louisville, Kentucky. Wilbur was employed as an engineer with Channel 9.