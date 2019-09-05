Wilda Johnson of Clinton, Missouri, formerly of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Sept. 18, 2019, with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 806 Iowa Circle, Clinton, MO 64735.
Wilda was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Calhoun County, Iowa.
Wilda Johnson of Clinton, Missouri, formerly of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Sept. 18, 2019, with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 806 Iowa Circle, Clinton, MO 64735.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Wilda was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Calhoun County, Iowa.
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.