{{featured_button_text}}

Wilda Johnson of Clinton, Missouri, formerly of Sloan, Iowa, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Sept. 18, 2019, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 806 Iowa Circle, Clinton, MO 64735.

Wilda was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Calhoun County, Iowa.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments