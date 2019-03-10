Wilma Bollin of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 17 at Whispering Creek Retirement Community.
Cards may be sent to 2605 Nicklaus Blvd., Apt. 126, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Wayne and Brice. She has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Wilma Meister was born on March 19, 1929. She graduated in 1948 from Moville (Iowa) High School. She married Frank Bollin in 1950. They started farming in the Rock Branch area. In 1960, they moved and farmed west of Anthon, Iowa. She is a member of Salem Lutheran Church.