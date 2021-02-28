Wilma (Gleason) Kovarna

Wilma June (Gleason) Kovarna of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with a dinner on Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.

Cards may be sent to 1796 County Home Road, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Wilma was born on March 6, 1931, in Sioux City. She married Martin W. Kovarna (deceased) on Feb. 3, 1951. She is a hard worker and managed many convenience stores in addition to being a wife, mother, and grandmother, and an active member of the Eagles Club in South Sioux City.

Her children are Lynett (John) Kayl of Sioux City, Sande (Randy) Geidl of Sioux City, Ron (Brenda) Kovarna of Merrill, Iowa, Dan (Pam) Kovarna of Mapleton, Iowa, and Jim (deceased) (Marietta) Kovarna. Wilma has 19 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

