Wilma Raders of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W. Fifth St., in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to Holy Spirit Retirement Home, 1705 W. 25th St. Rm. 303, Sioux City, IA 51103.
Her children are Mark (Sheri) Raders of Norfolk, Nebraska, Lorene (deceased) (Richard) Simmons of Swansea, Illinois, Dean (Paul Prather) Raders of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and Kim (Shari) Raders of Sioux City. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Wilma was born on Nov. 18, 1928, in rural Edgewood, Iowa. She was married to Donald Raders on June 28, 1948. He passed away in 2005. Wilma was employed as a teachers aide with the Sioux City Public School System.