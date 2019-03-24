Wilma Todd of North Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 30, 2019, with a family dinner.
Cards may be sent to 749 Streeter Drive, Apt. 4, North Sioux City, SD 57049.
Her children are Allen (Shirley) Todd of Cushing, Iowa, Cynthia Todd of Omaha, Sherry (Dennis) Derochie of McCook Lake, South Dakota, Joyce (Greg) Pitlik of Morton, Illinois, and Russel (Nancy) Todd of Bronson, Iowa. She has 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Wilma Cooper was born on April 3, 1929, near Anthon, Iowa. She attended school in the Moville, Iowa, area and graduated from Correctionville (Iowa) High School. Wilma taught country school in the Wolf Creek area when she was young. She married Loren Todd on April 3, 1948. The couple farmed together southwest of Cushing until retirement. Loren passed away in March 1991. Wilma enjoys baking, sewing, reading, flowers, gardening and any time spent with her family.