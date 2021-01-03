 Skip to main content
Anthony Vernon Benson
Anthony Vernon Benson

Anthony Vernon Benson was born Sept. 4, 2020, in Sioux City to Laura (Flamming) Benson and Matthew Benson of Lawton, Iowa.

Grandparents are Kirk and Nancy Flamming of Lawton, and Rich and Betty Benson of Remsen, Iowa.

