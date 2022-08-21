Auri Rose Mitchell Aug 21, 2022 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Auri Rose Mitchell was born on Aug. 8 at Unity Point, 2720 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, to Danielle Mitchell and Kelly Mitchell of Sioux City. View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall Survey: Are children more creative than their parents? Survey: Are children more creative than their parents? Study: Reduction of a single gram of salt could prevent millions of heart attacks Study: Reduction of a single gram of salt could prevent millions of heart attacks PennyWise Episode 73: 3 ways debt can be a helpful tool PennyWise Episode 73: 3 ways debt can be a helpful tool