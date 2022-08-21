 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auri Rose Mitchell

Auri Rose Mitchell was born on Aug. 8 at Unity Point, 2720 Stone Park Blvd., Sioux City, to Danielle Mitchell and Kelly Mitchell of Sioux City.

Breaking News