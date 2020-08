Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cooper Zwiener was born on July 30, 2020, in Sioux City to Brittany (Bennar) and Joey Zwiener of Sioux City.

Grandparents are Barb Marcotte of Hinton, Iowa, Patricia Schalk of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Daniel Zwiener of Columbus, Nebraska. Great-grandparents are Tom and Connie Marcotte of Le Mars, Iowa, Karen and David Bennar of Moville, Iowa, and Joan and Robert Schalk of Albion, Nebraska.