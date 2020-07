× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Isla Grace Derflinger was born on May 28, 2020, in Des Moines, to Dustin and Callie (Christensen) Derflinger of Johnston, Iowa.

Grandparents are Heidi Smith and Terry Christensen of Sioux City, and Terri and Dave Derflinger of Stanley, Iowa.

Great-grandparents are Norma Smith of Watertown, South Dakota, Don and Delma Derflinger of Aurora, Iowa, and Maye Youngblut of Washburn, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0