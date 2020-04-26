Kix Arlo Paulsen
Kix Arlo Paulsen

Kix Arlo Paulsen was born on April 8, 2020, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Jarrod and Amanda (Schumacher) Paulsen of Meadow Grove, Nebraska.

Grandparents are Ron and Cindy Paulsen of Meadow Grove, Ed and Missy Hoppe of Osmond, Nebraska, and Tracey Schumacher of Hoskins, Nebraska. Great-grandparents are Roger and JoAnn Paulsen of Emerson, Nebraska, Deloris and the late Don Rutten of Albion, Nebraska, Rita and the late Charlie Wragge of Pierce, Nebraska, Butch and Sandy Schumacher of Hadar, Nebraska, and Lawney and the late Karen Hoppe of Wausa, Nebraska.

