Leland Carson Andrews was born on Aug. 6, 2020, in Sioux City, to Indira Amaris and Charles Andrews of Sergeant Bluff.

Grandparents are Han and Eddy Maddox of Vaiden, Mississippi, Dawn Konig of Craig, Colorado, and Robin and Sammy of Doral, Florida.