Lilliana Suzzanne Grosvenor was born on May 7, 2019, in Sioux City, to Stephanie Smith and Jeremiah Grosvenor of Sioux City.

Grandparent is Vicky Adolphson of Sioux City. Great-grandparent is Harold Grosvenor of South Sioux City.

