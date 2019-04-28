Phoebe Kristin Stahle was born on Dec. 28, 2018, in Merriam, Kansas, to Rachel (Brown) and T.J. Stahle of Overland Park, Kansas.
Grandparents are Rich and Kristie Brown of Sioux City and Sue and the late Tim Stahle of Sioux City.
