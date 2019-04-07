Arens-Galinsky

Lisa Corbett of Sioux City, and Steven Arens of Le Mars, Iowa, announce the engagement of their daughter, Tempesst Mae Arens of Chicago, Illinois, to Alixander Marvin William Galinsky, also of Chicago, the son of Dr. Angela Stokes and Andy Galinsky, both of Sioux City.
The couple plan a Aug. 3, 2019, wedding in Sioux City.
The bride-elect has a degree in dental hygiene. She is employed with the American Dental Association Headquarters in Chicago.
Her fiance is a doctoral candidate at the University of South Dakota. He is employed as a human factors engineer at CNH Industrial N.V. He is also a forensic human factors evaluator as an independent contractor.