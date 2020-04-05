Hanson-O'Brien

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tina Wright, (Mark Wright) and Mark Hanson, all of Sioux City, announce the engagement of their daughter, Nicole Clare Hanson, to Jackson Gregory O'Brien, the son of Sandra Bass (Patrick Bass) of Sioux City and Michael O'Brien (Marilee Phillips O'Brien) of South Sioux City.

The couple plan a June 13, 2020 wedding in Des Moines.

The bride-elect graduated from East High School in 2012. She graduated from Iowa State in 2015 with a bachelor's in biology and in 2018 with a bachelor's in dietetics. She will complete her master's in nutritional sciences in May 2020, also from Iowa State.

Her fiance graduated from Heelan in 2012. He graduated from Morningside College with a bachelor's in history and political science in 2016 before earning his J.D. from Drake Law in 2019. He currently serves as a law clerk in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 2021, he will begin practicing civil litigation in Des Moines at BrownWinick PLC.

