Hanson-Remmers

John and Jerrie Hanson of Sioux City announce the engagement of their daughter, Carly Victoria Hanson of Sioux City, to Blair Allan Remmers, also of Sioux City, the son of Brad and Deidre Remmers of Alton, Iowa.

The couple plan an Oct. 3, 2020, wedding at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of East High School and 2014 graduate of Morningside College in Sioux City. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2017. She is employed as an associate VP for marketing and communication at Morningside College.

Her fiancee is a 2010 graduate of Sioux Center (Iowa) High school and 2014 graduate of Morningside College. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2017. He is employed as a adjunct voice instructor at Morningside College.

