Huber-Lutter

Marvin and Leona Huber of Strasburg, North Dakota, announce the engagement of their daughter, Laura Lea Huber of Bismarck, North Dakota, to Tucker Jones Lutter, also of Bismarck, the son of Les and Angie Lutter of Bronson, Iowa.
The couple plan a May 25, 2019, wedding at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Strasburg.
The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of Strasburg Public High School and graduate from the University of Mary in Bismarck with a double major in theology and Catholic studies and a minor in business administration in 2016. She is employed as an administrative assistant at the University of Mary.
Her fiance is a 2012 graduate of Our Lady of Rosary Home School and Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, in 2016 with a major in anthropology and a minor in history. He received his graduate certificate from the University of South Dakota in museum/archives studies in 2018. He is employed with Twin City Roofing in Bismarck.