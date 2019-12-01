Iverson-Leinonen

Cierra Cristina Iverson and Mika Henrik Kristian Leinonen will exchange wedding vows on June 20, 2020, in Olavinlinna Castle, Savonlinna, Finland.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Iverson and Vivenne C. Iverson, both of Sioux City. The parents of the groom-to-be are Mr. and Mrs. Mikko Leinonen of Savonlinna, Finland.
Iverson is a 2010 graduate of Vermillion High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of South Dakota. Leinonen is a 2011 graduate of East High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa. He is executive director men's inpatient, Rosecrance Jackson Centers.