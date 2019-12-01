Iverson-Leinonen

Cierra Cristina Iverson and Mika Henrik Kristian Leinonen will exchange wedding vows on June 20, 2020, in Olavinlinna Castle, Savonlinna, Finland.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Iverson and Vivenne C. Iverson, both of Sioux City. The parents of the groom-to-be are Mr. and Mrs. Mikko Leinonen of Savonlinna, Finland.

Iverson is a 2010 graduate of Vermillion High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of South Dakota. Leinonen is a 2011 graduate of East High School and a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa. He is executive director men's inpatient, Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0