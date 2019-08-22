O'Neal-Landwehr

Dennis and Any O'Neal of Whiting, Iowa, announce the engagement of their daughter, Paige O'Neal of Sidney, Iowa, to Logan Landwehr, also of Sidney, the son of Larry and JoRene Landwehr of Nebraska City, Nebraska.
The couple plan an Aug. 31, 2019, wedding at the Delta Hotel in South Sioux City.
The bride-elect graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. She received a BA in education from Northwestern College and a master's in education from the University of Arkansas. She is employed as a high school PE/health teacher and coach at Sidney High School.
Her fiance graduated from Nebraska City High School. He received his BA in education and master's in education from Peru State College. He is employed as a high school special education teacher and coach at Sidney High School.