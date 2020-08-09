Perrin-Parsons

You have permission to edit this article.
Mark and Susan Perrin of Cherokee, Iowa, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Perrin of Johnston, Iowa, to Eli Parsons of Johnston, the son of Doug Parsons of Sioux City and Lisa Parsons also of Sioux City.

The couple plan a Sept. 26, 2020, wedding at the Shattering Silence Memorial in Des Moines.

The bride-elect graduated from Iowa State University in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and sciences. She is a sixth grade teacher at Woodward-Granger.

Her fiance graduated from Kirkwood College in 2008 with an associate's degree. He is employed in outside sales with MTI Distributing.

