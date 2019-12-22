Phimmasane-Lewis

Air and Dougangsone Phimmasane of Sergeant Bluff announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Phimmasane of Omaha, to Matt Lewis, also of Omaha, son of Ron Lewis and Laura Swan of Saturna Island, British Columbia, and Jeannine Burton of Tucson, Arizona.

The couple plan a June 13, 2020, wedding at Destiny Yacht in Newport Beach, California.

The bride-elect graduated from South Sioux City High School in 2006. She received a bachelor of science degree in human resource management from Wayne State College in 2010. She is pursuing a culinary degree at Metropolitan College Culinary Institute in Omaha.

Her fiance graduated from Shadow Mountain High School in 2003. He served as a EM1 in the U.S. Navy, from which he received an honorable discharge in 2010. He earned a bachelor of science degree in earth science from the University of California Santa Barbara in 2013. He is employed as a technical program manager for Google in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

