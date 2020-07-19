Ploen-Kunkel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey and Anita Ploen of Kingsley, Iowa, announce the engagement of their daughter, Heidi Ploen, of Marcus, Iowa, to Evan Kunkel, also of Marcus, the son of Mark and Dorris Kunkel of Remsen, Iowa.

The couple plan a Sept. 12, 2020, wedding at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley.

The bride-elect graduated in 2014 from Woodbury Central High School in Moville, Iowa. She graduated from Western Iowa Tech Community College in 2017 with an associate degree in nursing. She is currently employed as a nurse with Care Initiatives Hospice in Sioux City.

Her fiance graduated from Remsen Union High School in 2011. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard Field Artillery Unit in Estherville, Iowa, serving from 2011 to 2017. He is currently employed as a car salesman at Total Motors in Le Mars, Iowa.

