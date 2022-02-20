Rosenbaum-Kroll

Paul and Gina Rosenbaum of Sioux City announce the engagement of their daughter Alyssa Rosenbaum, also of Sioux City, to Edward Kroll of Hinton, Iowa, the son of Kevin and Jerine Kroll, also of Hinton.

The couple plan a Sept. 10, 2022, wedding in Sioux City.

The bride-elect graduated from Hinton High School in 2017. She graduated from Iowa State University in 2022 with a double major of Horticulture and Culinary Food Science.

Her fiance graduated from Hinton High School in 2015. He graduated from Iowa State University in 2020. He is currently employed by Blue Rhino in Florida.

