Stahl-Pearse

Keith and Robin Stahl of Bruce, South Dakota, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hayley Eve Stahl of Bruce, to Chad Evan Pearse of Moville, Iowa, the son of Bryan and Dawna Pearse of Moville.

The couple plan a June 2020 outdoor wedding in Bruce.

The bride-elect graduated from Sioux Valley High School in Vogla, South Dakota, in 2012. She attended the University of South Dakota, graduating in 2017 with a bachelor of science degree in education. She is currently employed at Z. John Williams Memorial School in Napaskiak, Alaska, as a kindergarten and second grade teacher.

Her fiance graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 2008. He attended ITT Tech School in Omaha, graduating in 2012 with a associate degree in visual communications and a bachelor's degree in digital entertainment and game design. He is currently employed at Lowe's in Sioux City, as a merchandising service tech.

