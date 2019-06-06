John and Lisa Tritz of Sioux City announce the engagement of their daughter, Carli Tritz of Omaha, to Nathan Berger, also of Omaha, the son of Daniel and Cris Berger of McCook Lake, South Dakota.
The couple plan a Aug. 3, 2019, wedding at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City.
The bride-elect graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 2010. She graduated from Creighton University with a degree in communications in 2014 and received a master's in leadership in 2016. She is in her second year as assistant coach of the women's basketball team at Creighton University.
Her fiance graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 2010. He received a degree in business administration from UNO in 2014. He has been employed for six years as a account executive with OCI Insurance.