Tritz-Riediger

John and Lisa Tritz of Sioux City announce the engagement of their daughter Rachael Tritz, of Sioux City, to Bryce Riediger, also of Sioux City, the son of Terry and Leslie Riediger of Lawton, Iowa.

The couple plan an Aug. 7, 2021, wedding at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City.

The bride-elect graduated from Bishop Heelan in 2004. She graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, in 2008. She works as a tele-practice assistant.

Her fiance graduated from Lawton-Bronson in 2002. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion in 2009. He works as team lead of the Service Team at Vizio.

