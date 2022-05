Lindsey Marie Abbott and Shane Marlow Smith exchanged wedding vows on May 7, 2022, in Melbourne Beach, Fla. A reception was held in Melbourne Beach.

The couple is now at home Satellite Beach, Fla.

The bride is the daughter of Ron and Ellen Abbot of Melbourne Beach.

The groom is the son of Marlow and Roxann Smith of Sioux City.

Included in the wedding party were: Ashley Abbot Butler, maid of honor; Marlow Smith, best man; Lola and Ella Butler, flower girls.

