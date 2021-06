Kandi Lynn Armstead and John Wayne Senski exchanged wedding vows on May 21, 2021, in Sioux City.

The bride is the daughter of Nancy and Mattson Miller of Humboldt, Iowa, and Robert and Traci Armstead of Independence, Iowa.

The groom is the son of Roger Senski of Correctionville, Iowa, and Christina Ornt of Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0