Beaumier-Beals

Ashley Lynnee Beaumier and Joseph Thomas Beals Jr. exchanged wedding vows on June 10, 2022, at the Oaks in Castle Rock, Colo. The bride was given in marriage by her mother, Kelly Beaumier.

The couple is is now at home in Lakewood, Colo.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of West High School, a 2012 graduate of Harrington College of Design in Chicago, Ill., and is the interior designer and owner of Beaumier Interiors. She is the daughter of Kelly Beaumier of Sioux City and Clifford Beaumier (deceased).

The groom is a 2008 graduate of West High School, was in the United States Marine Corps in 2014, and is the National Sales Account Manager at SRS Distribution Inc. He is the son of Sandra Parker of Sioux City and Joseph Beals of Cape Carteret, N.C.

Included in the wedding party were: Payton Beaumier of Washington, D.C., Levi Frerichs of Omaha, Neb., maids of honor; Kate Olsen of Lincoln, Neb., Ali Bacon of Chicago, Emily Schares of Denver, Colo., Rebekah Batlic of Oak Park, Ill., bridesmaids; Devin Sulsberger of Sioux City, best man; Brian Jones of Minnesota, Rob Maaske of Sioux City, Braxton Renders of Sioux City, Joe Chmura of Sioux City, Derek Parker of Sioux City, groomsmen; Madeline Baltic of Oak Park, Grace Baltic of Oak Park, Kyler Vincent-Woodbury of Kansas City, Mo., Lennon Scheidel of Denver, flower girls; Lincoln Kronick of Sioux City, ring bearer.