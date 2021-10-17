Case-Woodworth

Christina Case and Tyler Woodworth exchanged wedding vows on September 10, 2021, at Mount Vernon Canyon Club in Golden, Colo. The couple honeymooned in Greece and are now at home in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Bishop Heelan and a 4th year medical student at Creighton University. She is the daughter of Dr. James and Carol Case of Dakota Dunes.

The groom is a 2020 graduate of Creighton University Medical School and a physician in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the son of Mark and Michelle Woodworth of Lakewood, Colo.

