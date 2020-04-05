Charlson-Husen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison Twila Charlson and Shane Alexander Husen exchanged wedding vows on Jan. 11, 2020 at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City, with Pastor Laurie Van Cura officiating. A reception followed at the church.

The couple are at home in rural Ponca, Nebraska.

The bride is employed with the family business, Highway 9 Auto Sales. She is the daughter of Mark and Melanie Charlson of Ponca.

The groom is employed with Marco as a sales representative. He is the son of the late Steve Husen and Mary Husen of Sioux City.

Included in the wedding party were: Hannah Schenk, matron of honor; Abby Hayes, maid of honor; Heather Husen and Kate Walker, bridesmaids; Becca Bell and Branigan Walsh, personal attendants; Eric Husen, best man; Troy Husen, Charlie Charlson, and Jack Charlson, groomsmen; Ryan Husen, Jeff Jirovec, Marc Grote, and Tyler Gentleman, ushers; Hazel Bell, flower girl; and William Husen and Andrew Husen, ring bearers.

