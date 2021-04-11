Doohen-White

Erin Doohen and Dr. Travis White will exchange wedding vows on May 8, 2021, in Malad City, Idaho.

The bride received her Associate of Applied Science degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College in the field of police science. She worked within the Siouxland community for many years as a dispatcher in the Woodbury County Communications Center before beginning a career in sales. She currently works as the administrative assistant with the Idaho Home Learning Academy. She is the daughter of Donna Doohen of Sioux City.

The groom received his Bachelor of Science degree at Utah State University and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He currently works as director of veterinary technical services with SCCL out of Canada. He is the son of Gary and Geneal White of Malad City and Carol Vernon (deceased).

Included in the wedding party are Sue Kraayenbrink, matron of honor; Hayla Doohen, ShyAnn White, Kimber White, and Cale White, bridesmaids; Clyde Gary White, best man; Arnold Lamb, Aaron Lamb, Pacer Lamb, and Isaac Bott, groomsmen; Alex Sanchez, usher; and Hadlee White, flower girl.

