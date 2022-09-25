Farrant-Weaver

Lisa Y. Farrant and Larry Weaver exchanged wedding vows on June 18, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, officiated by the Rev. Phil Egan. The bride was given away by her four sons, Colby Farrant, Chase Farrant, Riley Farrant, and Avery Farrant.

The couple celebrated with a honeymoon in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The bride is the daughter of Charles and Yvonne Raber of Topeka, Kansas. She graduated from Seaman High School and Washburn University, both in Topeka.

The groom is the son of the late Keith and Marie Weaver. He graduated from Central High School and Briar Cliff College, both in Sioux City.

Included in the wedding party were: Yvonne Raber, matron of honor; Randy Bjork, best man; Colby Farrant, Chase Farrant, Riley Farrant, Avery Farrant, ushers.