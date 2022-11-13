 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hangman-Wolff

Hangman-Wolff

Danya Hangman and Kevin Wolff exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 22, 2022, before friends and family at Palazzo Gondi in Florence, Italy, officiated by Minister Luca Badino. Following the ceremony, a wedding reception was held in their honor on the palazzo Altana, overlooking the Historic Centre of Florence.

The couple honeymooned throughout Tuscany and are now at home in Monterey, Calif.

The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Mary Taylor of Le Mars, Iowa, and the late Mr. Timmy Hangman of Ponca, Neb.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Wolff of Sioux City.

