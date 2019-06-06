Laura Lea Huber and Tucker Jones Lutter exchanged wedding vows on May 25, 2019, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Strasburg, North Dakota. A reception followed at Kramers Blue Room in Strasburg.
The couple celebrated with a wedding trip to North Shore and Two Harbors in Duluth, Minnesota.
The bride is employed as an administrative assistant at the University of Mary. She is the daughter of Marvin and Leona Huber of Strasburg.
The groom is employed with Tamarack Materials Inc. in Bismarck, North Dakota. He is the son of Les and Angie Lutter of Bronson, Iowa.
Included in the wedding party were: Mollie Huber, matron of honor; Maria Huber, maid of honor; Miranda Huber, Mary Huber, Morgan Timmerman and Liz Miller, bridesmaids; Brendan Flanigan, best man; Guillermo Moreno, Drew Noel, Juan Archila, Jakes Bayley and Nick Miller, groomsmen; Leo Huber, Luke Huber and Lloyd Lutter, ushers; Lydia Angela Miller, flower girl; and Asher David Miller and Josiah Leslie Miller, ring bearers.