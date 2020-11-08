Oder-Tillo

Caitlyn Ann Oder and Lt. Conner Michael Tillo exchanged wedding vows on Aug. 22, 2020, at the Jasper Winery in Des Moines. A reception was held at Jasper Winery.

The couple lives on Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas, but will be stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, at the end of the year.

The bride is a graduate of Waukee Hugh School in Clive, Iowa. She received a bachelor of science degree in finance and business management from Iowa State University in Ames. She is the daughter of Dennis and Lue Ann Oder of Clive.

The groom is a graduate of West Burlington High School in West Burlington, Iowa. He received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Iowa State University, where he was active in the Air Force ROTC. He is a pilot with the B-1 at Dyess Air Force Base. He is the son of Ted (a former Sioux City resident) and Leigh Ann Tillo of West Burlington.

