Laura Elizabeth Patterson and Spencer Ronald Pomeranz of Roseville, Minnesota, exchanged wedding vows on May 15, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City.

A reception will be planned for them next spring in Sioux City.

The couple are both program specialists with Out of School Time Team of the Roseville area schools.

Witnesses were their mothers, Kathryn Patterson and Lorrie Pomeranz. Both fathers are deceased.

