Perrin-Parsons

Emily Catherine Perrin and Eli Marcus Parsons exchanged wedding vows on Sept. 26, 2020, at the Shattered Silence Memorial in Des Moines. A reception was held at the Downtown Marriott in Des Moines.

The couple are at home in Johnston, Iowa, following a wedding trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Charleston, South Carolina.

The bride graduated from Iowa State University in Ames. She is employed as a sixth-grade teacher at Woodward-Granger Middle School. She is the daughter of Mark and Susan Perrin of Cherokee, Iowa.

The groom is a graduate of Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is employed in outside sales with MTT Distributing. He is the son of Lisa Parsons and Doug Parsons, both of Sioux City.

Included in the wedding party were Melissa Friedrichsen, matron of honor; Kristina Simonsen, Amy Grant and Jenna Siems, bridesmaids; Pat Carney, best man; Luke Parsons, Jon Parsons and Rocky Welker, groomsmen; Ryan Maxwell, Craig Motz and Jonathan Fredrichsen, ushers; Laura Friedrichsen, flower girl; and Caleb Friedrichsen, ring bearer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0