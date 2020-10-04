Phachansiry-Flynn

Air Phachansiry and Eric Eugene Flynn exchanged wedding vows on Aug. 8, 2020, at the Sioux City Convention Center. A reception was held at the convention center.

The bride is the daughter of Phouth and Phonesavanh Phachansiry of South Sioux City.

The groom is the son of Jim and Melanie Flynn of Emmetsburg, Iowa.

Included in the wedding party were: Jackie Cerna-Ledesma, matron of honor; Ivonne Chavez, maid of honor; Kerri Wood, honorary bridesmaid; Annie Phachansiry and Rocio Zamora, bridesmaids; Brett Flynn, best man; Luis Lemus, Jow Leekley and Ryan Flynn, groomsmen; Bob Karas and Nate Sperl, ushers; Evangeline Pham, flower girl; and Nicholas Flynn-Anderson, ring bearer.

