Rabinowitz-Spartz

Heather Rabinowitz and Jeff Spartz exchanged wedding vows on June 21, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Allenspark, Colorado.
The couple are at home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The bride is a payroll specialist at Paychex. She is the daughter of Ron Rabinowitz and Cindy Lavender of Chicago, Illinois.
The groom is a foreman at Sun Valley Electric. He is the son of Dean and Mona Spartz of Dakota Dunes.
Included in the wedding party were: Patty Laarveld, matron of honor; Leah Rabinowitz, Jennie Brummond, Sabrina LaFlame and Alex Zelek, bridesmaids; Mikaylee Laarveld, Justine Brummond, Tiffany Daniels and Bethany, junior bridesmaids; Aaron Spartz, best man; Chris Spartz, Cameron Martin, Tony Mozak and John Pappas, groomsmen; Adam Kolbo, Jonathan Haberichter and Matt Kovarna, ushers; Lyla Spartz and Madison Kolbo, flower girls; Caleb Spartz and Sachin Sukboriboon, ring bearers.